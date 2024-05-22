Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.56 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $146.00 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

