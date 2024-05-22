Davis R M Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,944 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pfizer by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,567,000 after buying an additional 3,780,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 22,721,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,312,566. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

