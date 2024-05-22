Hedera Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.66 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $63.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00057032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,748,758,736 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,748,758,735.61142 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11339638 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $76,508,852.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

