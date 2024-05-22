ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0525 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and $2.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,801.38 or 0.99915689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00109564 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05354896 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,701,171.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.