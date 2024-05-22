Seven Mile Advisory Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.61. The stock had a trading volume of 744,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

