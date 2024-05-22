Keystone Financial Group Sells 854 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

TJX Companies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,593. The company has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

