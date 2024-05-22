Sui Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001580 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $191.35 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.11524797 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $188,371,594.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

