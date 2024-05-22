3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 1,887,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

