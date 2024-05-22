Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. 14,010,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,728,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

