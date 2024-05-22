CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.62. 1,546,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,937. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.74 and a 200 day moving average of $299.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.83 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.20.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

