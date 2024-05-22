Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $311.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

