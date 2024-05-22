Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,787,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,116,000 after acquiring an additional 935,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.17. 12,312,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,362,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

