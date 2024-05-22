Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 238,731 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238,731 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 22,721,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,312,566. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

