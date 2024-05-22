InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,071 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 168.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBDR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. 129,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,656. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.