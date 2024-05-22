InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $776.81. The company had a trading volume of 322,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $747.76 and its 200-day moving average is $730.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.13 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

