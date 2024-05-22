Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-9.600 EPS.

NYSE:TGT traded down $13.67 on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. 5,183,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $206.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.96.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

