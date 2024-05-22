InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,075,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,537. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

