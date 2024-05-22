InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,531,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 105,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544,006. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.95 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.26 and its 200 day moving average is $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total value of $15,353,467.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.52, for a total transaction of $15,353,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,544 shares of company stock valued at $453,751,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

