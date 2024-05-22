InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,571 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 145,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 14,415,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,552,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

