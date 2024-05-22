The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $358,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,389,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $419,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $331.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,011. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $328.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

