EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 723.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 852,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,956,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 125.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13,859.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,502. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

