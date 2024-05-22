InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 262,460 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.