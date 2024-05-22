InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NOBL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 262,460 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
