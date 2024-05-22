EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VOT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.00. 42,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,556. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

