Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 4.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 35,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 662,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $608.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 737.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exscientia by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

