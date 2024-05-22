EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,718. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

