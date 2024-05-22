EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,559,000 after buying an additional 2,807,481 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,144,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,180,000 after acquiring an additional 974,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,010,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,714 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,458,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 730,530 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

