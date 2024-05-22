EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 613,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 516,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 350,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.57. 667,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,692. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.