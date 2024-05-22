Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,815 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,247 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $268.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.35 and its 200-day moving average is $240.92. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

