Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 1,399 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

