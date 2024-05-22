JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on M. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NYSE M traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 3,997,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,839. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,456,000 after buying an additional 1,685,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

