EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.56. 865,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.90 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

