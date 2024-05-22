EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. 62,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,132. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

