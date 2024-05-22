EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,702 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. 250,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,759. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

