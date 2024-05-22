iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2,358.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 103,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 292,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $116.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,905. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

