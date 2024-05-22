EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 58 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $216.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,742 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

