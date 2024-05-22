EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. 142,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,184. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.80.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

