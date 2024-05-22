Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0930 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $624.69 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.93 or 0.05352015 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00057061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09213787 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $29,339,134.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

