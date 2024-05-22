EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $484.12. 735,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.72 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

