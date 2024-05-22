EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 337,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

ISMD remained flat at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,461. The firm has a market cap of $187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.11. Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Small\u002FMid Cap Impact ESG ETF (ISMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 500 small- and mid-cap US stocks that are screened for alignment with biblical values defined by the Issuer. ISMD was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

