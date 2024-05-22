EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,648,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,640,000.

AVDV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 152,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,877. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

