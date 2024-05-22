Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

FedEx stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.78. 526,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

