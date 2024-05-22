Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,415 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 5,408.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000.

BIB traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. 6,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $62.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

