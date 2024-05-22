5,946 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

UBSI traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 54,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,716. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $38.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

