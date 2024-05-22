Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 993,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

