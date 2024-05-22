8,480 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,007,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. 126,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,372. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

