Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.02. 54,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,491. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.94.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock worth $9,083,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.