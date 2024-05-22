Nemes Rush Group LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 285,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 376,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,678,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

