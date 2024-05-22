SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 7.8% Higher

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.28. 1,020,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,365,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

