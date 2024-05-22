Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.97. Approximately 233,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 709,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 132.9% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

