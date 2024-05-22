Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.93 and last traded at $119.21. Approximately 3,019,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,067,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 10.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $424,130,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

